Pregnant woman airlifted from Disney cruise ship in dramatic Coast Guard rescue: WATCH

A pregnant woman was airlifted from a Disney cruise by the U.S. Coast Guard this week after experiencing medical complications on board.

It all went down in the Atlantic Ocean about 180 miles northwest Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, after a 35-year-old woman said she was experiencing medical complications and required a higher level of medical attention on land, according to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The woman was a passenger on the Disney Fantasy. Coast Guard officials coordinated the medevac with the cruise ship and a Coast Guard Jayhawk aircrew was deployed onto the boat. The woman was placed in a rescue basket and was hoisted up into the helicopter.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A pregnant woman was airlifted off the Disney Fantasy cruise ship by the U.S. Coast Guard on April 15, 2024 after experiencing medical complications. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

"Our crew was able to quickly, safely, and efficiently execute a long-range MEDEVAC for the patient to receive the higher level of care she required," said Lt. Cmdr. Todd Stephens. "This case demonstrates the value of good crew resource management and the capabilities of our Jayhawk helicopter."

She was airlifted to an airport in San Juan and local emergency medical services transported her to a local hospital.

"We are glad everything came together to help this passenger," said Ensign Michael Riccio, the operations unit leader for the case in San Juan. "The competency displayed by the Disney Fantasy crew and the Coast Guard personnel and units involved made all the difference."

The woman's current medical condition is unknown at this time.