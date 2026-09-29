Premier Sports Campus North: New pickleball and swim hub coming soon to Manatee County

The Brief Manatee County officials offer a first look at the state-of-the-art Premier Sports Campus North facility in Lakewood Ranch. The Premier facility features Olympic-sized competition pools, 24 pickleball courts, and specialized timing systems used in the Olympics. Local swim teams, college programs, and pickleball players are preparing to utilize the complex ahead of its late-year opening.



Manatee County officials are inching closer to opening the new Athletics and Aquatics Center at Premier Sports Campus North in Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch sports hub

What we know:

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the premier facility located east of Interstate 75 off State Road 70 on Rangeland Parkway.

The complex features an Olympic-sized competition pool designed to accommodate swim teams, water polo, and underwater hockey.

A second pool will host swim lessons and other local aquatic activities. Both pools are ADA-accessible.

Read: Florida unveils new driver license and ID card design filled with state pride: Here's what to know

The site also houses 24 pickleball courts, with 14 covered to offer relief from the elements.

Beyond the sports courts, visitors will find locker rooms, a walking path, a dedicated food truck area, and a community room for meetings and birthdays.

A massive jumbotron on site will display scores during competitions and host community events like movie nights by the pool.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date for the grand opening, though county leaders hope to open the doors by the end of the year.

Local community impact

What they're saying:

"This is going to be huge for anyone who is a pro pickleball player or just starting out," said Angela Donofrio, recreation manager for Premier Athletics and Aquatics. "We would love to focus on having the intro to pickleball for the little ones and also be able to bring in tournaments that have professional outreach to bring the community together. As far as the pool, the sky is the limit."

"It's endless what this can do," said John Linxwiler, captain of aquatics safety for Manatee County. "We can attract really big competitions such as state swimming, championships, national championships. I think that's the goal for some of these swim teams because they do have national swimmers. Having this premier swimming pool is an opportunity to give these kids that they've never had before."

What's next:

Youth swim teams are already working to schedule practice time at the facility, and college programs plan to train at the complex during winter and spring breaks.

Manatee County officials expect to welcome the public to the new complex before the end of the year.