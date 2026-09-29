Bradenton non-profit seeks bicycle donations to prevent homelessness

The Brief Turning Points in Bradenton is facing a shortage of bicycle donations as the need for reliable transportation rises among residents. Volunteers build and refurbish bikes using spare parts to help local clients get to work, medical appointments, and essential services. The community organization has distributed more than 10,000 refurbished bicycles over the past 15 years to prevent and reduce homelessness.



A Bradenton non-profit is calling on community members to donate bicycles as rising food prices and gas costs drive up local demand for reliable transportation.

Non-profit seeks bike shop donations

Local perspective:

Turning Points in Bradenton is the one-stop shop for preventing and reducing homelessness in Manatee County.

The non-profit provides hot showers, laundry services, clothing, food and resources to help with employment, rental and utility assistance, veteran's services and free medical and dental care for the uninsured.

Volunteers also run a bike shop to fix about 800 bicycles each year for people facing financial challenges.

Thousands donated over the years

By the numbers:

Over the past 15 years, the organization has given out more than 10,000 bicycles directly to community members in need.

However, organization leaders say donations have slowed down significantly at a time when the need for alternative transportation is increasing.

A team of 10 volunteers works to keep the shop running, using every part available—including tires, brakes, and extra hardware—to build fully functional bikes from donated items.

Clients can also return their bicycles to the shop for free repairs if they get a flat tire or experience mechanical issues.

Transportation and homelessness prevention

What they're saying:

"It’s kind of feast or famine. Right now, we have about 16 bikes that are available," said Rich Visnov, a volunteer and member of the Turning Points board of directors. "Two weeks ago, we had zero and we just go in cycles. We are in a constant mode of trying to get the community to support us. We can’t do it without them."

Visnov explained that providing essential transportation helps residents maintain their independence.

Turning Points Chief Executive Officer Kathleen Cramer urged the public to drop off bikes in any condition.

"Sometimes we might use the breaks, tires and bits and pieces of one bike and build a whole new bike," Cramer said. "Bring us your good bikes, your not so good bikes, your bikes that aren’t working anymore. Bring them in and let us try to make them a real opportunity for somebody in need."

How to donate

What you can do:

You can drop off any bike, either new or used, at Turning Points.

Drop off at Turning Points: 701 17th Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205

Call 941-747-1509

Or click here