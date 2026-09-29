Tampa rain chances increase as weather pattern shifts

The Brief Heavy rainfall returns to Tampa this week, bringing needed relief to an ongoing precipitation deficit. Rain chances will climb up to 60% by the end of the week as high temperatures hover in the mid-to-upper 80s. High humidity levels are returning to the area as the dry air clears out for a late-summer weather pattern.



Tampa is shifting back into a late-summer weather pattern this week as dry air moves out and humidity levels rise.

Heavy rain targets deficit

What we know:

Rain chances are increasing across the Tampa area throughout the week, offering relief to a region that remains more than 6 inches below normal rainfall totals.

The shift in weather will bring uncomfortable humidity levels back to the region as dry conditions end.

By the end of the week, daily rain chances will reach 50% to 60%. High temperatures will settle into the mid-to-upper 80s as the late-summer pattern takes hold.

Remaining forecast uncertainty

What we don't know:

Meteorologists have not specified the exact timing of the heaviest rain showers or which local areas will see the highest rainfall totals.

Weather data breakdown

By the numbers:

6+ inches: The current rainfall deficit in Tampa.

50%–60%: The chance of rain expected by the end of the week.

Mid-to-upper 80s: Expected daily high temperatures during the weather transition.