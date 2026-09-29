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Tropical Storm Fay returns as twin Atlantic systems form

By
FOX 13 News
Tampa
Published September 29, 2026 6:56 AM EDT
Published September 29, 2026 6:56 AM EDT
Tampa weather | Tuesday morning forecast
Tampa weather | Tuesday morning forecast

Tampa weather | Tuesday morning forecast

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Tuesday will have variable clouds with an isolated shower and a high temperature of 88 degrees.

The Brief

    • Tropical Storm Fay has reformed in the open Atlantic and will gradually weaken over the next few days.
    • Newly formed Tropical Storm Hanna is moving eastward over the ocean and poses no threat to land.
    • Remnants of Hurricane Polo will bring heavy rain and potential flooding to parts of New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma.

TAMPA, Fla. - Forecasters are monitoring two active tropical storms in the open Atlantic Ocean alongside the inland remnants of a Pacific hurricane.

Atlantic tropical storms

What we know:

Tropical Storm Fay regenerated in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and will slowly weaken before dissipating over open water.

Tropical Storm Hanna formed in the Atlantic and is tracking eastward away from land, making it short-lived with no land threats.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed exact rainfall totals or specific timing for when Fay and Hanna will fully dissipate.

Inland remnant impact

What's next:

Remnants from Hurricane Polo, which hit Mexico as a Category 2 storm, are moving inland and weakening.

The system will bring excessive rainfall to New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma over the next few days.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official weather bulletins detailing active tropical systems in the Atlantic and Pacific basins.

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