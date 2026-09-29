Tropical Storm Fay returns as twin Atlantic systems form
TAMPA, Fla. - Forecasters are monitoring two active tropical storms in the open Atlantic Ocean alongside the inland remnants of a Pacific hurricane.
Atlantic tropical storms
What we know:
Tropical Storm Fay regenerated in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and will slowly weaken before dissipating over open water.
Tropical Storm Hanna formed in the Atlantic and is tracking eastward away from land, making it short-lived with no land threats.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed exact rainfall totals or specific timing for when Fay and Hanna will fully dissipate.
Inland remnant impact
What's next:
Remnants from Hurricane Polo, which hit Mexico as a Category 2 storm, are moving inland and weakening.
The system will bring excessive rainfall to New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma over the next few days.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official weather bulletins detailing active tropical systems in the Atlantic and Pacific basins.