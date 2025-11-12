Expand / Collapse search

President Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump, Caitlin Clark draw crowds as ‘The ANNIKA’ tees off in Belleair

By
Published  November 12, 2025 7:31am EST
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News
‘The ANNIKA’ Golf Tournament begins

‘The ANNIKA’ Golf Tournament begins

Caitlin Clark, Kai Trump and celebrities are in Pinellas County to play in the ANNIKA Golf Tournament, which begins on Wednesday. FOX 13’s Regina Gonzalez reports.

The Brief

    • The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge tournament returns to Pelican Golf Club this week.
    • WNBA star Caitlin Clark and President Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, join the pro-am celebrity field.
    • Tickets start at $25 with free entry for kids, military, and first responders.

BELLEAIR, Fla. - A star-studded week of golf is underway in Pinellas County as The ANNIKA Driven by Gainbridge returns to Pelican Golf Club in Belleair.

What we know:

The tournament — named for LPGA legend and 10-time major champion Annika Sorenstam — celebrates the best in women’s golf, featuring 120 of the top players in the world competing for a $3.25 million purse.

Before official play begins later this week, celebrities and athletes are hitting the course for the event’s Pro-Am — including WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, who’s back in Belleair for her second straight year. Sorenstam says Clark’s return brings a new level of excitement and attention to the game, crediting her with "introducing more fans to women’s golf."

READ: St. Pete Beach's Postcard Inn on the Beach reimagined, renamed after hurricane damage

Also making her debut this year is Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump. The 17-year-old high school senior — and University of Miami golf commit — says she’s soaking in every moment of the experience.

What they're saying:

"I’m just going to go out there, have fun, see which way it goes," Trump said. "I’m going to take a lot away from it honestly — playing with the best players, it’s going be cool to actually be inside the ropes with them, playing with them."

By the numbers:

Fans can enjoy more than just world-class golf this week. Tickets start at $25, and children 17 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

First responders and military members also receive free admission with valid ID.

READ: Arctic blast cold-stuns iguanas in Florida during record-setting temperature plunge

Parking is available off-site in Largo, with complimentary shuttles running to the course throughout the day. For those looking for a VIP experience, the "Lightning Lounge" hospitality area offers food, drinks, and prime views of the greens starting at $225.

The Source: This article was written with information based on an interview FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez conducted with ‘The ANNIKA’s' Media Director Jeremy Friedman. 

Pinellas CountyDonald J. Trump