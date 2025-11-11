President Donald Trump's granddaughter makes LPGA debut at the Pelican Golf Club

The Brief Kai Trump will compete in this weekend's The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge golf tournament. She is the granddaughter of President Donald Trump. She is a senior in high school committed to play golf at the University of Miami.



This week, there's a different feeling around the Pelican Golf Club ahead of The Annika driven by Gainbridge.

"It’s created a buzz," Pelican Golf Club owner Dan Doyle said.

Obviously, most of the buzz is about golf.

What they're saying:

"We’ve had a few more people ask for tickets than normal," Annika Sörenstam, the tournament's namesake, said.

However, the golf isn’t the only thing being seen on the links this year.

"One thing that is different this year is I’ve never seen so many Secret Service people around here," Sörenstam said. "I feel super safe."

There's a Trump in town.

The Secret Service is there because Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, is competing in the event as one of three sponsor invitations.

"It’s an honor," Kai Trump said. "I’d like to thank the LPGA and the Doyle family. It’s pretty cool to say I’m playing my first LPGA event, and I’m only a senior in high school."

She is a University of Miami golf commit, and she’s ready to soak up as much information as she can. She says she was a little starstruck seeing Nelly Korda on the driving range.

Why you should care:

"No matter what happens, I’m just going to go out there and have fun," Kai Trump said. "Just see what way it goes. I’m going to take a lot away from it. Competing with the best players is going to be cool to actually be inside the ropes with them and play with them."

However, Kai has played with her grandpa too many times to count. He’s one of the reasons why she loves golf so much. She believes those showdowns with No. 45 and 47 have prepared her for this moment.

"He is pretty good," she said. "We have some tight matches. Can’t say much, but we do have some tight matches. It’s like having a normal grandpa. There’s nothing different I would say."

Kai said her grandpa will not be in attendance for her LPGA Tour debut, but he was still able to give her some advice ahead of the big weekend.

"He’s running the world right now, so he’s a little busy," Kai said. "He pretty much told me, ‘Go out there and have fun. Just don’t get nervous.’"

While the nerves won’t be completely gone, Kai plans on making the most of this opportunity.

"I’m just going to go out there and have fun," she said. "Take a deep breath before I hit the shot and just go from there."

