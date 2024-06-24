Price tag on Tampa Riverwalk expansion rises as city council mulls decision

The Tampa Riverwalk attracts tourists, runners, and walkers alike to the downtown area to take in the 2.6-mile-long stretch of sidewalk.

Now, council members appear to be one resolution away from getting the ball rolling on a new pedestrian path extension.

Tampa officials have pushed for a Riverwalk expansion for years, but the six-mile stretch of new construction comes with a much higher price tag than originally planned.

What started as a $30 million project will now cost around $56.8 million. Council members voted last week 5-2 to widen the budget.

The plan would add about 10 miles to the existing Riverwalk connecting Armature Works to Sparkman Wharf and Water Street.

While most council members love the plan, the ballooned price tag was a hard sell for the two dissenting members in last week's vote to up the budget. They cited other issues the council could be focusing on, saying this is just too much money to spend on this type of project.

City officials secured $24 million in federal funding through the ‘Build’ grant program back in 2020, and if council hadn't gone through with the expansion plans, that money would be left on the table.

Back then, the city was on the hook for a lot less - about $6 million to pay for the rest.

Now, the gap is a lot wider, with plans to likely use municipal bonds to pay the rest of the tab. Those in favor of the plan acknowledge the needs of this rapidly growing city, but they're selling this as an investment into Tampa's future.

Proposed Tampa Riverwalk expansion

We have a lot of needs. We have paving needs. We have sidewalk needs," said Vik Bhide, mobility director with the City of Tampa, said. "Those needs are critical and must be addressed. Those needs are also costs, meaning those are maintenance needs for existing infrastructure.

We're also a rapidly growing city and we have to consider investments as well. New infrastructure that will give back much higher returns. And this project is one such example of investments. So, yes, there is a high cost to it, but it's also an investment."

The final meeting to vote on the resolution is scheduled for July 18; that's when they're expected to pass the resolution on this.

Once it passes, work should start sometime this year with a projected end date sometime in 2027.