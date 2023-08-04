Tampa getting another Riverwalk in 2024, plans for new neighborhoods and less traffic

article

Thousands use the Tampa Riverwalk on the east side of the Hillsborough River, but now plans for the new West Riverwalk are coming together, including a brand-new neighborhood in Downtown Tampa.

"The Riverwalk on the east side of the river has succeeded beyond our wildest expectations, so we're very excited about the West Riverwalk," shared Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Plans call for three new residential towers around W. Kennedy Boulevard and S. Parker Street. Preliminary plans by the developer, Related Group, call for nearly a thousand new housing units along with retail space. The developer is calling the new neighborhood the Riverwalk District.

They plan to break ground in the first part of 2024.

That new development could come at the same time as the second phase of the Waterstreet Development, and the start of the Gasworx development linking Channelside and Ybor City.

New buildings will mean more people and more traffic.

"That is a big challenge," said Castor.

Navigating Tampa in a car will likely become more difficult. Castor's vision is what some call 15 Minute Neighborhoods.

"It's where you can get any service or amenity you need, work, retail, within 15 minutes. You don't need a car," explained Castor.

Separating people from their cars could be difficult, but in Downtown Tampa in the next few years, the only way to avoid heavy traffic could be if your commute is on the Riverwalk.