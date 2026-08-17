Primary election 2026: How to cast a ballot in Bay Area

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The Brief Florida voters in the Bay Area head to the polls on Tuesday, August 18 for the primary election. Mail-in ballots must be physically received by county election officials before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18. Closed primary rules limit voters to participating in the specific political party contests for which they registered.



Voters across the Bay Area will cast ballots in Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, August 18.

County voting locations

What we know:

Polling locations will open across the region on Tuesday, August 18 for residents choosing to cast their ballots in person. Early voting period options and mail-in ballots were available prior to the election, but mail-in ballots must arrive at election offices by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18 to be counted.

Florida operates as a closed primary state, meaning residents can only vote in partisan races corresponding to their registered party. The deadline to register or switch party affiliation was July 20.

Citrus County voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

DeSoto County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Hardee County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Hernando County

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Highlands County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Manatee County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Pasco County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Pinellas County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Polk County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Sarasota County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Sumter County

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.