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Primary election 2026: How to cast a ballot in Bay Area

By
FOX 13 News
Florida
Published August 17, 2026 6:34 AM EDT
Published August 17, 2026 6:34 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Florida voters in the Bay Area head to the polls on Tuesday, August 18 for the primary election.
    • Mail-in ballots must be physically received by county election officials before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18.
    • Closed primary rules limit voters to participating in the specific political party contests for which they registered.

TAMPA, Fla. - Voters across the Bay Area will cast ballots in Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, August 18.

County voting locations 

What we know:

Polling locations will open across the region on Tuesday, August 18 for residents choosing to cast their ballots in person. Early voting period options and mail-in ballots were available prior to the election, but mail-in ballots must arrive at election offices by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18 to be counted. 

Florida operates as a closed primary state, meaning residents can only vote in partisan races corresponding to their registered party. The deadline to register or switch party affiliation was July 20.

Citrus County voting

  • Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

DeSoto County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Hardee County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Hernando County

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Highlands County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Manatee County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Pasco County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Pinellas County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Polk County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Sarasota County Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Sumter County

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Division of Elections voter status database, which detailed registration laws and mail-in protocol, as well as official schedules published by the Florida Supervisors of Elections organization.

Florida2026 Elections