Primary election 2026: How to cast a ballot in Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Voters across the Bay Area will cast ballots in Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, August 18.
County voting locations
What we know:
Polling locations will open across the region on Tuesday, August 18 for residents choosing to cast their ballots in person. Early voting period options and mail-in ballots were available prior to the election, but mail-in ballots must arrive at election offices by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18 to be counted.
Florida operates as a closed primary state, meaning residents can only vote in partisan races corresponding to their registered party. The deadline to register or switch party affiliation was July 20.
Citrus County voting
- Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
DeSoto County Voting
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Hardee County Voting
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Hernando County
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Highlands County Voting
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County Voting
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Manatee County Voting
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Pasco County Voting
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Pinellas County Voting
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Polk County Voting
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Sarasota County Voting
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Sumter County
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Division of Elections voter status database, which detailed registration laws and mail-in protocol, as well as official schedules published by the Florida Supervisors of Elections organization.