SunSky 10K brings runners back to Sunshine Skyway Bridge in 2027

The Brief Runners and walkers will return to the Sunshine Skyway Bridge for the SunSky 10K on Sunday, March 21, 2027. Registration opens Oct. 5 for the 6.2-mile race, which will be limited to 8,000 participants. Proceeds will benefit six military and first responder nonprofit organizations.



Runners and walkers will have the opportunity to cross the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge during the inaugural SunSky 10K in March 2027.

SunSky 10K race details

What we know:

Organizers announced Wednesday that the new annual event will take place Sunday, March 21, 2027. The 6.2-mile course will send participants about 200 feet above Tampa Bay using the northbound lanes of Interstate 275.

The race is being staged by some of the former organizers of the Skyway 10K, in partnership with Visit St. Pete-Clearwater.

Registration costs and limits

By the numbers:

General admission costs $100 per person for 7,500 available spots, while 500 charity bibs are available for $300 each. The field is strictly capped at 8,000 participants.

Registration opens Monday, Oct. 5, on the race website on a first-come, first-served basis. Previous races over the bridge sold out within hours, so organizers encourage early registration.

Bridge closures and traffic

What's next:

Northbound lanes of Interstate 275 across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will close from 3:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on race day.

Staging the event requires coordination between the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Highway Patrol, local law enforcement, fire-rescue agencies, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Benefiting veterans and first responders

Why you should care:

Proceeds from the race will benefit six nonprofit organizations supporting military members and first responders.

Beneficiaries include the American Association of State Troopers, Association of the U.S. Army Suncoast Chapter, Coast Guard Foundation, Suncoast Police Benevolent Association, Tampa Police Benevolent Association, and Semper Fi & America's Fund.

Missing race day logistics

What we don't know:

Organizers have not yet released specific details regarding participant parking, shuttle routes, or exact start times for individual corrals on race morning.