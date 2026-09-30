SunSky 10K brings runners back to Sunshine Skyway Bridge in 2027
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Runners and walkers will have the opportunity to cross the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge during the inaugural SunSky 10K in March 2027.
SunSky 10K race details
What we know:
Organizers announced Wednesday that the new annual event will take place Sunday, March 21, 2027. The 6.2-mile course will send participants about 200 feet above Tampa Bay using the northbound lanes of Interstate 275.
The race is being staged by some of the former organizers of the Skyway 10K, in partnership with Visit St. Pete-Clearwater.
Registration costs and limits
By the numbers:
General admission costs $100 per person for 7,500 available spots, while 500 charity bibs are available for $300 each. The field is strictly capped at 8,000 participants.
Registration opens Monday, Oct. 5, on the race website on a first-come, first-served basis. Previous races over the bridge sold out within hours, so organizers encourage early registration.
Bridge closures and traffic
What's next:
Northbound lanes of Interstate 275 across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will close from 3:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on race day.
Staging the event requires coordination between the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Highway Patrol, local law enforcement, fire-rescue agencies, and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Benefiting veterans and first responders
Why you should care:
Proceeds from the race will benefit six nonprofit organizations supporting military members and first responders.
Beneficiaries include the American Association of State Troopers, Association of the U.S. Army Suncoast Chapter, Coast Guard Foundation, Suncoast Police Benevolent Association, Tampa Police Benevolent Association, and Semper Fi & America's Fund.
Missing race day logistics
What we don't know:
Organizers have not yet released specific details regarding participant parking, shuttle routes, or exact start times for individual corrals on race morning.
The Source: This story is based on a press release from organizers of the SunSky 10K, and reporting from a live news conference hosted by race organizers FRESHJUNKIE Racing.