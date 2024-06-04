Publix announces 8 limited-time ice cream flavors for summer

The official start of summer is still a few weeks away, but temperatures have been soaring into the 90s for weeks, meaning lots of people are screaming for ice cream and Publix is ready to scoop up the summer rush.

Publix just released eight limited edition flavors for summer 2024.

Publix summer 2024 ice cream flavors

Chocolate Cookie Quarry: Chocolate ice cream with decadent chocolate cookie crumb swirls and chunks of flavored chocolate sandwich cookies.

Cold Brew Cookies and Crème: Cold brew coffee flavored ice cream with crème filled chocolate cookie pieces throughout.

Lemon Berry Bliss: Lemon crème flavored ice cream with lemonade flavored flakes and blueberry flavored swirls.

Marry Me Strawberry: Strawberry flavored ice cream with ribbons of strawberry flavored sauce, studded with pieces of white chocolate flavored strawberry pecan bark.

Coffee Almond Fudge: Coffee ice cream with a chocolate coffee ribbon and milk chocolate flavored coated almonds.

Caramel Turtle Cheesecake: Cheesecake flavored ice cream swirled with flavored sea salt caramel & milk chocolate caramel turtles and pecans.

Hula Hula Macadamia: Whipped cream flavored ice cream with ribbons of caramel and macadamia brittle.

Buckeyes & Fudge: Peanut butter ice cream loaded with chocolatey-covered peanut butter buckeye candies and swirls of thick fudge.

In addition to being in stores, people can get a taste of the sweet treats when Publix’s ice cream truck hits the road. The ice cream truck is traveling throughout the southeast this summer and will make the following stops in the Bay Area:

Lakeland

June 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Common Ground Park

1000 E. Edgewood Dr.

Tampa, FL

June 30, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Sparkman Wharf

615 Channelside Dr.



St. Pete, FL

July 4, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. at St. Pete Pier

600 2nd Ave. NE

Click here to see a full list of Publix ice cream truck stops.

The limited-time summer 2024 flavors are available in half-gallon size and are on store shelves through Aug. 30.

