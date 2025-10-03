Expand / Collapse search

Publix releases 2025 limited-edition holiday ice cream flavors

By
Published  October 3, 2025 8:28am EDT
Lakeland
Have you ever stood there in Publix, staring at the freezer section, trying to decide on an ice cream flavor? Perhaps Bear Claw, It's Your Birthday Cake!, or maybe even the limited-edition Hula Hula Macadamia.

The Brief

LAKELAND, Fla. - The holidays are right around the corner, but Publix is getting into the spirit of the season early by releasing its 2025 limited-edition holiday ice cream flavors. 

The grocery store’s traditional flavors are available year-round, but these tasty treats are only on shelves once a year. 

There are eight limited-edition half-gallon flavors and six pint-size limited-edition flavors.

Half-gallon limited-edition flavors

Courtesy: Publix

Courtesy: Publix

Coffee Chai Latte: White coffee flavored ice cream with cinnamon molasses cookie pieces and white chocolate flavored chai swirls.

Deep Dish Apple Pie: Apple-flavored ice cream swirled with brown sugar-cinnamon sauce, pieces of real apple, and sugar-rolled pie crust.

Eggnog: Rich eggnog flavored ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.

Marshmallow, Candy Cane & Cookie Blast: Marshmallow flavored ice cream with bits of candy cane and a chocolate cookie swirl.

Peppermint Stick Premium Ice Cream: Luscious vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy.

Pumpkin Pie Premium: Pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery-flavored piecrust pieces.

Rum Nut Bread Pudding: Vanilla-rum raisin flavored ice cream with cinnamon crème flavored swirls, praline pecans, and blondie brownie pieces.

Santa’s White Christmas: The classic flavor of Barnie’s Santa’s White Christmas coffee delightfully mixed with cocoa espresso flakes.

Pint-sized limited-edition flavors

Courtesy: Publix

Courtesy: Publix

Banana Nut Bread: Banana bread flavored ice cream with walnut pieces and swirls of banana sauce.

Bourbon Eggnog: Rich bourbon eggnog flavored ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.

Candy Bar: Vanilla ice cream bursting with peanut butter cups, milk chocolate gems, baked chocolate truffles, pretzel bark pieces, and honey caramel swirls.

Publix Chocolate Stout Pretzel Blitz: Chocolate stout flavored ice cream with chocolate pretzel swirls, chocolate pecans, and peanut brittle pieces.

What they're saying:

"We are excited to get this holiday season’s limited-edition ice cream varieties to our customers," said Publix Research and Product Development Manager Tarisha Gray. "Our recently introduced pint line creates even more of a reason to try all the flavors."

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Publix. 

