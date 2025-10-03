Publix releases 2025 limited-edition holiday ice cream flavors

The Brief Publix has released its limited-edition 2025 holiday ice cream flavors. The grocery store’s traditional flavors are available year-round, but these tasty treats are only on shelves once a year. There are eight limited-edition half-gallon flavors and six pint-size limited-edition flavors.



The holidays are right around the corner, but Publix is getting into the spirit of the season early by releasing its 2025 limited-edition holiday ice cream flavors.

The grocery store’s traditional flavors are available year-round, but these tasty treats are only on shelves once a year.

There are eight limited-edition half-gallon flavors and six pint-size limited-edition flavors.

Half-gallon limited-edition flavors

Courtesy: Publix

Coffee Chai Latte: White coffee flavored ice cream with cinnamon molasses cookie pieces and white chocolate flavored chai swirls.

Deep Dish Apple Pie: Apple-flavored ice cream swirled with brown sugar-cinnamon sauce, pieces of real apple, and sugar-rolled pie crust.

Eggnog: Rich eggnog flavored ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.

Marshmallow, Candy Cane & Cookie Blast: Marshmallow flavored ice cream with bits of candy cane and a chocolate cookie swirl.

Peppermint Stick Premium Ice Cream: Luscious vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy.

Pumpkin Pie Premium: Pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery-flavored piecrust pieces.

Rum Nut Bread Pudding: Vanilla-rum raisin flavored ice cream with cinnamon crème flavored swirls, praline pecans, and blondie brownie pieces.

Santa’s White Christmas: The classic flavor of Barnie’s Santa’s White Christmas coffee delightfully mixed with cocoa espresso flakes.

Pint-sized limited-edition flavors

Courtesy: Publix

Banana Nut Bread: Banana bread flavored ice cream with walnut pieces and swirls of banana sauce.

Bourbon Eggnog: Rich bourbon eggnog flavored ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.

Candy Bar: Vanilla ice cream bursting with peanut butter cups, milk chocolate gems, baked chocolate truffles, pretzel bark pieces, and honey caramel swirls.

Publix Chocolate Stout Pretzel Blitz: Chocolate stout flavored ice cream with chocolate pretzel swirls, chocolate pecans, and peanut brittle pieces.

What they're saying:

"We are excited to get this holiday season’s limited-edition ice cream varieties to our customers," said Publix Research and Product Development Manager Tarisha Gray. "Our recently introduced pint line creates even more of a reason to try all the flavors."