Publix to hire 30,000 workers across 7 states by end of 2021

Florida-based Publix grocery stores said Monday it plans to hire roughly 30,000 associates across the company’s seven-state operation in the next few months.

The company will hire associates to work in stores, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities for non-seasonal positions.

Publix and other grocery stores have seen a boom since the COVID pandemic in 2020 as more people stayed home.

"As we continue to grow, having a dedicated team ready to meet our needs is vitally important," said Marcy Benton, a vice president for the company said in a statement.

Publix is the largest employee-owned grocery retailer in the country.

Anyone interested in applying for a job is asked to visit Publix's employment website.