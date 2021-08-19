Publix opens downtown, welcoming new Water Street residents

article

Tampa’s downtown Water Street Project has another new addition. A Publix Greenwise store opened Thursday morning.

The store is located at the bottom of the Heron, the first apartment tower to open in the new Water Street district, right across the street from Amalie Arena. It gives residents moving to the area a place to get their groceries.

"We are building neighborhoods and you can't have a neighborhood without a grocery store. And what better grocery store to have than Publix, and this is a perfect time for them to be opening up here," Mayor Jane Castor offered.

"We are fortunate to be situated right here in the heart of where all of the growth is taking place," Publix spokesman Brian West added. "In fact, the building that we're in has apartments above. There's actually been a gentleman here since about 4:30 this morning waiting to be first in line. So we know the residents are excited."

One of the store's features is a craft beer and wine bar for shoppers.

This all part of a $3.5-billion development. The first phase is expected to be completed this year, with the second phase starting next year.