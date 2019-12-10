Puppy and presents stolen from Tampa home

Thieves broke into a Tampa family's home Monday afternoon stealing Christmas gifts, and even their new puppy.

The shattered bedroom window has been replaced, and new security cameras installed. However, that doesn’t fix the way Lismarie Torres Medina now feels inside her home.

"I don’t feel safe at my house knowing that I live here with my kids alone,” she said. “I feel like my privacy was invaded.”

The single mother was out running errands for about two hours Monday afternoon. When she got home, she made a terrifying discovery.

"I noticed my purse on the couch with everything spilled out of it thrown everywhere,” said Lismarie.

Burglars had smashed a back window to get inside and ransacked the entire house. Shoes, perfume, and designer bags were stolen from Lismarie's room. Birthday gifts from her 15-year-old daughter's weekend party had been taken, and expensive Christmas gifts, an iPad mini and PS4 console were stolen.

“Last year I wasn’t able to get them Christmas gifts so I wanted to make sure this year they would have a great Christmas,” Lismarie said.

It wasn't until she walked through the entire house that she realized the family's brand new puppy was gone. Chaos' crate by the front door sat empty. They brought the 8-week-old pit bull-mix home around Thanksgiving.

“I’m hurt about my dog, especially because that dog my daughter begged me for and my son they had asked me for a dog for a long time,” said Lismarie.

Tampa Police confirm they are investigating the crime, and working to develop leads.

Lismarie tells us she is worried Chaos isn't being cared for, and just wants the dog back with her and her children for Christmas.

"The material stuff can be replaced, but that bond and that connection and the dog cannot," she said.

If you know anything about the burglary or where Chaos is, you are asked to call Tampa Police.