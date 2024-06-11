Rain causes more than 100 flight disruptions at Tampa International Airport

The summer travel season in Tampa is off to a bumpy start. After major disruptions over Memorial Day weekend, passengers were stuck waiting for hours at Tampa International Airport on Tuesday – this time over rain.

"Patience and grace. We're all here waiting. We're all a little grumpy," traveler Crystal Hendrix said.

At its peak Tuesday, TPA saw more than 100 flight delays and at least half a dozen cancellations, meaning about a fourth of all flights coming and going from Tampa International were in some way disrupted.

Some who were stuck for days over Memorial Day weekend were back at the airport. Luckily for Danuta Kuncman-Dybicki, her husband's flight to Frankfurt was still on time as of Tuesday afternoon, but she said she's preparing for what could be another cancellation.

"It was very frustrating for him and the airline didn't even offer rebooking him. They just simply said that the flight is canceled. They didn't offer a hotel," Kuncman-Dybicki said.

Her husband had to wait two days before getting re-booked on another flight over the Memorial Day weekend. Hendrix is worried about something similar happening to her and her family.

"We're hopeful we get out. If not, we got Marriott points, so we're hoping maybe we can get in," Hendrix said.

According to data from the US Department of Transportation, about 20% of all flights were delayed during the first three months of 2024, but AAA said there are things you can do to increase your chances of not being delayed or stranded.

The best way is to take the first flight of the day. Also avoid the busiest days, Friday and Sunday. Instead, shoot for Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, when airports are the least busy and ticket prices are typically cheaper.

"Just keep checking on the internet and make sure your flight is not delayed," Kuncman-Dybicki said.

If you have a flight out of TPA on Wednesday, officials said be sure to double-check your flight times before you head to the airport.

