Rain and storms move across Bay Area chipping away at drought conditions

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The Brief Heavy rain and slow-moving storms will likely occur across the Bay Area on Tuesday. Widely scattered storms will drift south through the afternoon and evening before tapering off by 10 p.m. Higher storm chances will slowly chip away at the ongoing state drought while heat indexes peak between 100 and 108 degrees.



A weak front is bringing heavy rain and scattered storms across Florida today, placing almost all of the Bay Area under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall.

Slow-moving downpours could trigger localized flooding in low-lying, urban, and poor drainage locations through the evening.

Florida Bay Area storms

What we know:

A weak weather front is enhancing rain and storm coverage across the state, bringing higher moisture levels and widely scattered downpours. Heavy pockets of rain are already tracking through Pinellas County, Hillsborough County, and the Nature Coast.

These storms are expected to drift southward through the afternoon and evening hours. Forecasters expect the wet weather to taper off across the region by 10 p.m.

Holiday weekend forecast

The front will wash out Wednesday with the heaviest rainfall focusing south of I-4.

Scattered storms will be in the forecast each day through 4th of July weekend, but it won't be a wash-out.

Looking for typical summer storms in the afternoon & evening, clearing by around 9 p.m. on July 4.

A five-day rainfall forecast map spanning Wednesday through Sunday for Florida regional cities, including Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Daytona Beach. The graphic highlights a 50% storm chance from Wednesday through Friday, increasing to a 60% chan Expand

Local drought relief

The other side:

A persistent west wind pattern kept the immediate coastline dry for a long stretch of June. This week offers much better rain chances along the West Coast, which will help slowly chip away at the drought conditions gripping the state.

Ending the dry spell completely will take a significant amount of time. The state needs 10 to nearly 30 inches of rainfall over a 30-day period to completely end the drought.

A 30-day rainfall map utilizing NCEI/NOAA data to illustrate the exact precipitation amounts required to end ongoing drought conditions across Florida. The regional breakdowns show extreme deficits, noting that Destin and Panama City need 9.22 inches Expand

Extreme summer weather

By the numbers:

10 to 30: The inches of total rainfall needed over a 30-day window to completely erase Florida's current drought.

10 p.m.: The time storms are expected to fade away across the area on Tuesday night.

9 p.m.: The approximate time skies will clear on July 4, just in time for holiday celebrations.

100 to 108: The peak "feels like" temperature range in degrees as intense humidity combines with afternoon heat.

80s to 90s: The daytime high temperatures expected this week, stretching from the upper 80s to the mid-90s.