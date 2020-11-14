Rapper Boosie shot in Dallas a day after attending vigil for Mo3

article

Sources confirmed to FOX 4 that Boosie was treated at a local hospital Saturday after being shot in Dallas.

The Louisiana rapper was reportedly in Dallas to pay respects to Melvin Noble, who performed under the name Mo3, after he was fatally shot on I-35 earlier this week.

Few details have been released about Saturday’s shooting, but sources confirmed that Boosie was treated at a hospital just after 2 p.m. after being shot in the leg.

He's said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Boosie attended the vigil for Noble at Dallas City Hall Friday night.

Noble was shot and killed on I-35 Wednesday afternoon near the Dallas Zoo.

Police said he and the shooter both stopped their vehicles on the highway, and Noble was shot while running away from his attacker.

Police have not made any arrests in either of the shootings, and have not said whether the two shootings are connected.