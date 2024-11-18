Record Thanksgiving travel expected 'across the board,' AAA projects

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Thanksgiving travel could set records, both in Florida and nationwide, with AAA saying numbers will surpass pre-pandemic levels.

The auto club says economic growth, declining inflation and strong income gains are contributing to an increase in the number of people planning to travel at least 50 miles for the upcoming holiday.

The official Thanksgiving travel period runs from Tuesday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Dec. 2.

Thanksgiving travel by the numbers

AAA is projecting a year-to-year increase of nearly 112,000 travelers statewide, and a jump of 1.7 million across the country. Both numbers would break all-time records set in 2023, which eclipsed 2019 figures.

Nationwide projections

Total: 79.9 million

Auto: 71.7 million

Air: 5.8 million

Other: 2.3 million

Florida projections

Total: 4.5 million

Auto: 4.1 million

Air: 289,168

Other: 82,343

Florida among top destinations

According to AAA, four Florida cities are among the top ten destinations domestically this Thanksgiving. Orlando is at the top, with Miami and Fort Lauderdale ranking second and third, respectively. Tampa takes the sixth spot on the list.

For more information on AAA's Thanksgiving travel projections, click here.

