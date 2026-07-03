The Brief Lakeland celebrated the Fourth of July a day early with a festive community gathering and a massive fireworks show. The Red, White & Kaboom event drew a massive crowd to kick off the holiday weekend festivities. Attendees brought canned food donations to support a local elderly assistance program during the festival.



Lakeland community members gathered a day early to kick off the holiday weekend with the annual Red, White & Kaboom celebration.

Lakeland holiday history

The backstory:

The community holds a long-standing tradition of hosting its independence festival on July 3. This year's event carried extra significance as attendees gathered to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Early crowd arrivals

What we know:

Spectators arrived hours before the official start time to secure prime viewing spots for the evening entertainment. Families crowded the area early to ensure clear views of the fireworks, including Tiege Lee, whose daughter will see her first fireworks show.

"This is where her dad grew up, and he always came. He always told me he always came to these things with his mom and his dad," Lee said. "So, I think it would be a good idea to bring her for her first fireworks show here."

Massive festival turnout

By the numbers:

Organizers estimated that approximately 50,000 people would fill the event space for the celebration. The large crowd included local church youth groups and multi-generational families.

Rain gear ready

What they're saying:

Participants noted they were prepared to stay for the show regardless of the weather forecast.

"We're prepared, we've got umbrellas, and we got ponchos," attendee Jason Troyan said.

Elderly community support

What you can do:

Attendees can still support Volunteers in Service to the Elderly by donating canned food items. Volunteers collected food donations throughout the festival grounds to benefit local seniors.