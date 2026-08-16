Bicyclist dies after being hit by car near Lakeland: PCSO

The Brief A bicyclist died Saturday night after being hit by a Lexus sedan near Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said the rider had no lights or helmet and was wearing dark shorts without a shirt while riding in the roadway. Frontage Road remained closed in both directions for roughly three hours while deputies investigated the deadly crash.



A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car Saturday night near Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Lakeland area deadly crash

What we know:

PCSO investigators responded to the deadly crash around 11 p.m. on Frontage Road at Winston Creek Parkway.

According to investigators, a 43-year-old Plant City man was driving a Lexus sedan eastbound on Frontage Road when he hit an older man riding a blue beach cruiser-style bicycle.

The bicyclist was traveling eastbound several feet into the roadway, investigators said.

Bicyclist killed

Dig deeper:

According to PCSO, the bicyclist was not wearing reflective clothing and appeared to be wearing dark shorts and no shirt.

The bicycle did not have lights on the front or back, and the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet, investigators said.

The sedan hit the bicycle from behind, causing the bicyclist to be thrown onto the hood and partially through the passenger-side windshield, according to the sheriff's office.

The bicycle became lodged underneath the vehicle and was dragged, investigators said.

The bicyclist died from his injuries, according to PCSO.

The sedan driver remained at the scene, according to the information provided by PCSO.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Frontage Road were closed for approximately three hours while deputies investigated the crash.

Search for next of kin

What we don't know:

The identities of the sedan driver and bicyclist have not been released as investigators continue working to locate his next of kin.