Expand / Collapse search

Red-light runner strikes Sarasota motorcycle deputy: SCSO

By
Published  September 10, 2025 11:07am EDT
Sarasota County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A Sarasota County motorcycle deputy suffered minor injuries on Wednesday morning when investigators say he was struck by a red-light runner.
    • It happened around 6:50 a.m. at Honore Avenue and University Parkway.
    • The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota County motorcycle deputy was taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning after investigators said he was struck by a red-light runner.

What we know:

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy, who was on his agency-issued motorcycle, was northbound on Honore Avenue, turning left onto University Parkway with a green traffic arrow around 6:50 a.m., when he was struck by a driver who was traveling southbound on Honore and went through the intersection on a solid red light traffic signal.

The deputy was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

READ: Woman charged in Polk County deputy's 2022 death stands trial

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. 

Sarasota County