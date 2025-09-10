Red-light runner strikes Sarasota motorcycle deputy: SCSO
SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota County motorcycle deputy was taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning after investigators said he was struck by a red-light runner.
What we know:
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy, who was on his agency-issued motorcycle, was northbound on Honore Avenue, turning left onto University Parkway with a green traffic arrow around 6:50 a.m., when he was struck by a driver who was traveling southbound on Honore and went through the intersection on a solid red light traffic signal.
The deputy was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
READ: Woman charged in Polk County deputy's 2022 death stands trial
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
The crash is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.