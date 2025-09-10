Red-light runner strikes Sarasota motorcycle deputy: SCSO

The Brief A Sarasota County motorcycle deputy suffered minor injuries on Wednesday morning when investigators say he was struck by a red-light runner. It happened around 6:50 a.m. at Honore Avenue and University Parkway. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.



A Sarasota County motorcycle deputy was taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning after investigators said he was struck by a red-light runner.

What we know:

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy, who was on his agency-issued motorcycle, was northbound on Honore Avenue, turning left onto University Parkway with a green traffic arrow around 6:50 a.m., when he was struck by a driver who was traveling southbound on Honore and went through the intersection on a solid red light traffic signal.

The deputy was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.