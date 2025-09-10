Woman charged in Polk County deputy's 2022 death stands trial

The Brief Cheryl Williams is standing trial for murder nearly three years after Polk County Deputy Blane Lane was shot and killed in the line of duty. Prosecutors say Lane was killed by "friendly fire" after Williams pulled what turned out to be a BB gun on Oct. 4, 2022. Williams faces life in prison if convicted.



Nearly three years after Polk County Deputy Blane Lane was shot and killed in the line of duty, the woman facing murder charges in the case is standing trial.

Death of Deputy Blane Lane

The backstory:

On Oct. 4, 2022, Sheriff Grady Judd said Lane was helping serve a felony warrant in Polk City when the suspect, Cheryl Williams, pulled a gun that was later determined to be a "very realistic-looking" BB gun.

Deputies fired, hitting Williams, but also hitting Lane, who was outside watching a potential escape door.

Lane, a Mulberry High School graduate who was just 21 years old, died at the hospital. He had three children, including one he never got to meet.

Cheryl Williams charged with murder

Williams was charged with second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer since investigators say she was responsible for Lane's death under Florida law.

She faces several other charges, as well, including multiple counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest.

Dig deeper:

At the time of her arrest, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Williams, who is now 49, had a criminal history including 11 felonies and four misdemeanors. She previously spent nine years in the Florida State Prison.

What's next:

Williams faces life in prison if convicted.