Remembering Lt. Col. George Hardy: Tuskegee Airman, Trailblazer, and American Hero

Lt. Col. George Hardy, a trailblazer who soared into history as one of the youngest Tuskegee Airmen, has passed away in Sarasota at the age of 100.

The backstory:

Hardy’s journey began in 1942, when he earned his wings at just 19 years old, becoming the youngest Tuskegee fighter pilot.

He went on to fly 21 combat missions over Germany in World War II, later serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, making him one of the few American pilots to see combat in three conflicts.

What they're saying:

Through it all, Hardy never shied away from telling his story.

Reflecting on his journey, he once said, "We went into the Air Force with racial segregation. When we came out, we changed...When I look back on my service, I’m so proud of the Air Force. And I just think I was able to participate in that and survive that."

Hardy’s willingness to share his experiences left a lasting mark on students, veterans, and anyone who listened. His life became not just a story of service, but also of education and inspiration.

Over his distinguished career, Hardy received the Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor, a Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, and an Air Medal with 11 Oak Leaf Clusters. In 2007, he and his fellow Tuskegee Airmen were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

While he was proud of his military achievements, Hardy often said his greatest accomplishment was pursuing his education after retiring from the Air Force.

The National WWII Museum honored him this week as a "true American hero," while the Tuskegee Airmen National Organization wrote, "His legacy of courage and dedication will never be forgotten."