Return of stolen $8K statue honoring Florida boy who died from cancer seen as sign from above

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The Brief Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives recovered a stolen $8,000 bronze statue in Miami Lakes and arrested two men facing grand theft charges. The stolen memorial honored Jakey Duque, a South Florida boy who died of brain cancer at age 5 in June 2020. Deputies reportedly located the statue on Wednesday after receiving critical tips, and the boy's parents said they see its return as a sign from above.



Detectives in Miami-Dade County recovered a stolen bronze statue honoring a young boy who died of cancer and reportedly arrested two men in connection with the theft.

Miami Lakes police investigation

What we know:

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and the Miami Lakes Municipal District responded to the intersection of NW 154th Street and NW 89th Avenue last Saturday around 1:40 p.m. regarding a missing bronze statue valued at about $8,000. Detectives with the Robbery Intervention Detail said they developed critical information Wednesday that led to the recovery of the statue honoring 5-year-old Jakey Duque, who died of a rare brain cancer in June 2020.

Courtesy: Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

WSVN reported that authorities arrested 27-year-old Derick Coca Thursday morning as he attempted to drop off the statue at another site, charging him with third-degree grand theft. Hours later, according to WSVN, investigators arrested 26-year-old Damian De Los Santos at his home on the same charge, though both suspects have since bonded out of jail.

South Florida statue recovery

What we don't know:

Investigators have not revealed why the suspects allegedly took the memorial statue or if any additional individuals participated in the crime.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident to determine if other people were involved.

Jakey Duque memorial return

What they're saying:

According to WSVN, Jakey's mother received anonymous messages Wednesday night stating that the statue would be left at an undisclosed location.

The boy's parents reportedly said that they do not intend to press charges, describing the statue's recovery as a sign from above while praying for the men accused of stealing it.