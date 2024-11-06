Rick Scott's win could mean he takes Senate leadership next week

Hundreds of Senator Rick Scott’s supporters joined him at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort in Bonita Springs on Election Night to celebrate his win for a second term in that office. It continues a long career for the senator serving Florida, after his first term in the senate and two terms as the state’s governor.

But, the senator made clear this win was just the beginning, now vying for an even bigger role: Senate leadership. Right now, Sen. Mitch McConnell was the leader of the Republican Party, the minority leader these last two years.

Now, the senate will have the majority, so Scott could push out McConnell as Senate Majority Leader. The vote is taking place next week.

Senator Scott said Florida is now the center of the Republican Party, and should be representing the nation.

"We have a great Republican Party all across this country. We need a Republican Party in DC. We need problems solved. Florida is the center of the Republican Party of this country," said Scott on Election Night.

Scott won by a nearly 13-point margin, and the race was called early, coming out to celebrate in the ballroom no more than two hours after polls closed. It’s a much different race than his first senate win in 2018, where he won narrowly by only 10,000 votes.

Tuesday night, Scott vowed to come through for his voters on issues like inflation, safe borders and crime.

"Every person in this room has a dream. My dream is that every child, no matter the color of their skin, no matter their religion, or where they are born, has the chance to live the dream of this country," he said. "If that’s true, it’s a hell of a country. And that’s what we are going to do."

