Rising costs cause another beloved Sarasota business to close its doors

The Brief The Artisan Cheese Company in Sarasota has permanently closed its doors after nearly 15 years in business. Owner Louise Converse says it wasn't just one thing that forced her to close her doors, but punches that kept coming. The closure joins a wave of local closures, including long-standing Sarasota institutions like Tasty Home Cookin' and Indigenous.



Rising costs and a shifting economy are just a few of the daily realities small business owners face.

A beloved downtown Sarasota specialty shop now joins a list of closed businesses and restaurants.

Sarasota business closures

What we know:

The Artisan Cheese Company has officially closed after nearly 15 years of serving the Sarasota community.

Operating out of the Rosemary District for nearly eight years, the shop became a community staple, with emotional customers stopping by on its final day to say goodbye.

Owner Louise Converse explained that no single event caused the shutdown; rather, a sequence of hardships took a toll year after year.

Punches kept coming

The backstory:

Challenges began with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, followed by three back-to-back hurricanes in 2024 and a notably slow summer season.

Owner Louise Converse explained that no single event caused the shutdown; rather, a sequence of hardships took a toll year after year.

‘We know that all the prices are rising, gas prices. Distribution. It makes it very challenging. We just can’t raise our prices. I think that is a factor. It was a number and then the tariffs and then this and that. It wasn’t any one thing, it’s been really hard to keep and retain employees. When a person wanted to go somewhere else, I would put that hat on instead of running the business and I think that story is replicated not only here in Sarasota, but around the country," said Converse.

Economic pressures mounting

Why you should care:

Rising fuel and distribution costs, along with tariffs, created severe operational hurdles, according to Converse.

Small businesses face strict limits on raising prices to offset inflation, making profit margins increasingly unsustainable.

Staffing has also posed an ongoing struggle. Converse noted that employee retention was extraordinarily difficult, forcing her to cover vacant roles rather than focus on managing the shop.

Other businesses close

Local perspective:

The closure reflects a broader trend affecting independent merchants nationwide.

Sarasota recently saw the closure of long-time family diner Tasty Home Cookin', Bavaro's Pizza, and local favorite Indigenous.

Indigenous did not cite why they closed, but in a social media post said: "After 15 years of serving this community and working with our staff, farmers, fishermen, bakers, producers and community, we are ready for a change. We are so proud of our accomplishments, accolades, and the love that you so graciously awarded our hearts with. Thank you for all your support and love."

Warning for others

What they're saying:

Converse warned that losing independent businesses erodes the unique identity and fabric of a community, a hardship felt across Sarasota, Tampa, and St. Petersburg.

"Shops like mine, boutiques, great restaurants with people who don't go to sleep at night are up at 3 in the morning trying to figure it out, support them," she said.

Business space available

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether any future businesses will replace the vacant storefronts.

Specific future plans for the displaced employees have not been announced.