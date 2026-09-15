Kitten named Bungee recovering after nearly 55-foot fall from St. Petersburg overpass

The Brief A kitten named Bungee is recovering after falling nearly 55 feet from an I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg. Pinellas Animal Services says he suffered a jaw injury but had no broken bones, fractures or internal bleeding. Bungee is being transferred to a foster home as he continues recovering and learning to socialize.



A kitten that took a nearly 55-foot plunge from an I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg is making progress in his recovery.

Pinellas Animal Services staff named the kitten Bungee after he survived the fall earlier this week.

Veterinarians say his recovery has been remarkable.

Falling from the overpass

What we know:

It's unclear how Bungee ended up stranded on the I-275 overpass.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

During the attempted rescue, the kitten jumped and fell dozens of feet. He was taken to Pinellas Animal Services, where veterinarians examined him.

Doctors estimate Bungee is about 2.5 months old and believe he is a domestic shorthair.

Injuries from the fall

Dig deeper:

Despite the height of the fall, he did not suffer any broken bones, fractures or internal bleeding.

Bungee did suffer an injury to his jaw and needed immediate treatment.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Dr. Brenton Gallas, a veterinarian with Pinellas Animal Services, said most of the trauma was around the side of Bungee's mouth and chin.

The damaged tissue was repaired surgically, with a button used to help suture the area.

Bungee's future

What's next:

Now that Bungee is physically recovering, staff are focused on helping him become more comfortable around people.

They believe he had little, if any, previous contact with humans and say he is still somewhat skittish.

Bungee was transferred to a local foster home Tuesday, where he will continue recovering and working on socialization.

It's unclear when he will be ready for adoption.