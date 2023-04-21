Road rage suspect shot, killed woman who just celebrated second year anniversary with boyfriend, family says

The victim of a road rage shooting and her boyfriend were on their way back from Anna Maria Island, after celebrating their anniversary, when their lives changed due to a senseless act.

The family of a woman killed in a road rage incident on Interstate 4 on Tuesday night spoke to FOX 13, saying that "Elly" Arrieta and Juan Ladson were on their way back from Anna Maria Island, where they marked two years together.

Photos provided by Arrieta family

"Just them enjoying life together," her sister, Katherine Arrieta said.

Investigators said a silver or gray Prius with non-tinted windows was driving recklessly behind them around 9:15 p.m. When the car got closer, a man opened fire, striking both of them. Ladson was driving and took exit 22. They went to a nearby Plant City fire station where he dialed 911.

He was rushed off to the hospital. Arrieta died.

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a road rage shooting on I-4 in Plant City.

"She was spunky," her sister said. "Vibrant, a full-of-life young lady."

Arrieta comes from a large Columbian family that moved to this area from Miami. The 29-year-old has six brothers and sisters.

Police have still not found the gunman. According to investigators, they were told the unidentified river showed signs of road rage toward the victims for an unknown reason.

"That savage," her sister said. "I hope they find him. I hope we can get closure for her and for the family."

Plant City police are still working to identify and locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Baker at (813) 707-2271 or Detective Cowart at (813) 707-2270.