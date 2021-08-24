Rock out, get fit, relieve stress with Oldsmar Cardio Drumming

Cardio Drumming is the popular fitness craze in Pinellas County and it’s getting people moving and grooving to the beat.

The class is offered twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cypress Forest Rec Center in Oldsmar.

Lead Coach Courtney Sperna says the workout is low impact and perfect for all ages and skill levels.

She adds the heart-pumping class is designed to be fun and it’s also a great way to relieve stress too.

The first class is free. For more information, call 813-749-1152.