Bay Area organizations see growing need for bicycle donations during the holiday season

The Brief Several organizations in the Tampa Bay area are seeing a greater need for bike donations this holiday season. Bikes for Christ has expanded this past year as the need in the community grows. The Children's Home Network is seeing a need for bike donations for older children this year.



Organizations around the Tampa Bay area are seeing a growing need for bicycle donations this holiday season.

One organization found its niche in the community in donating bicycles to children, veterans and other people in need.

READ: Ranking of hottest Christmas toys: What would they cost with inflation in 2025?

"It's really kids that are either foster kids, low income, kids like that, veterans that are trying to reestablish themselves in society and anyone that's in need and that's trying to overcome the boundaries that have been holding them back," Pat Simmons, the founder and president of Bikes for Christ, said.

What they're saying:

Simmons said next year marks the non-profit's 10th anniversary. Over the last few months, Bikes for Christ surpassed 3,000 bikes donated.

"We didn't want to be giving out bikes just to give out bikes," he said. "We wanted to be giving out bikes to the most deserving individuals."

MORE: Holiday shipping deadlines draw near: Here’s what to know

On Wednesday, Simmons delivered bikes to children at Dover Elementary School.

"To be able to have a bike and be outside, get exercise, which is so important for learning as well," Leanne Way, the principal of Dover Elementary School, said.

Dig deeper:

Simmons said they've expanded over the last year in order to accommodate a growing number of people in need.

"You've especially seen it go up this Christmastime with the government shutdown," he said. "People are really struggling right now. We're getting more calls than what we normally would."

READ: Most popular festive drinks in the US for the 2025 holiday season- See the top choice in your state

The Children's Home Network is also seeing a lot of children and families in need this year.

"We're a little bit lacking and can use more of the bikes for teenagers," Lauren Miller with the Children's Home Network said. "The bikes that are the 24-, 26-inch bikes that the teenagers can use, and they always really want for Christmas."

Miller said the donations are heading out to families just as quickly as they're flowing in.

"Just being able to give them a little help, give them a bright holiday and try to give them something under the tree on Christmas morning," she said. "Especially for the foster kids, being able to give them a little bit of a childhood that maybe they didn't have in their previous situation."

What you can do:

You can find more information about Bikes for Christ here.

The Children's Home Network serves hundreds of foster children and other families in need during the holiday season. The organization also serves many of these children and families year-round.