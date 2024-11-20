'Runaway' African tortoise named T Pain rescued by Clearwater police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

An African tortoise that ran, or walked slowly, away from his Clearwater home earlier this month has been reunited with his owner.

A sergeant with the Clearwater Police Department recently saw the runaway reptile on South MLK and removed him from the roadway.

A sergeant with the Clearwater Police Department recently found an African tortoise in the street. Image is courtesy of CPD.

With its pristine undercarriage, the "pet detective" thought the turtle looked too clean to be an ordinary outdoor gopher tortoise.

READ: Sea turtle nesting season cut short in Pinellas County after Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton

After doing some investigative work, the sergeant learned about an African Sulcata Tortoise named T Pain that was reported as a runaway from the area of South Missouri Avenue earlier in November.

The sergeant was able to reunite the tortoise named T Pain with its owner. Image is courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department.

CPD says T Pain’s owner was grateful to be reunited with him.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter