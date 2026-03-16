RV explosion hospitalizes 2 children, 2 adults with severe burns: CCFR

The Brief An RV in Lecanto exploded on Sunday morning, hospitalizing two children and two adults with severe burns, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue. Investigators say the fire was so intense that it began spreading to nearby vehicles. The identities and the condition of the four victims have not yet been released.



Two children and two adults were hospitalized after an RV exploded and burst into flames in Lecanto, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

First responders were called to South Bluebird Terrace on Sunday morning where they found the 32-foot RV fully engulfed in flames and investigators say the fire was so intense that it began spreading to nearby vehicles.

What we know:

All four victims were severely burned and were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts.

Initially, fire crews requested helicopters to bring the victims to the hospital, but weather conditions at the time forced them to stay grounded.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office has not said what caused the explosion, but CCFR noted that the tight quarters of recreational vehicles often house complex fuel and electrical systems, including propane and heavy-duty batteries.

The identities and the condition of the four victims have not yet been released.

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RV Safety Reminders

In the wake of the explosion, Citrus County Fire Rescue is urging RV owners to:

Perform regular maintenance on propane and electrical systems.

Evacuate the vehicle immediately if you smell gas or hear an alarm.

Always call 911 from a safe distance.

What we don't know:

The identities and the condition of the four victims have not yet been released.