Sandbag sites open across Bay Area in preparation for Tropical Storm Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Tropical Storm Milton is expected to bring life-threatening conditions to the west coast of Florida next week and sandbag sites are starting to open.

FOX 13 meteorologists say heavy rain could impact the Bay Area as early as Sunday.

Here's where you can get sandbags:

Hillsborough County

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin, FL 33570, Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Park will be closed to the public on Saturday)

Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, FL 33626, Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Park will remain open to the public on Saturday)

Larry Sanders Progress Village Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th Street Tampa, FL 33619

Hillsborough County residents are eligible for a maximum of 10 sandbags per vehicle. Residents must show ID verifying they live in the county; a driver’s license or utility bill will serve as proper identification. Residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.

Tampa sandbags

Himes Avenue Complex (4501 S Himes Avenue), Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Al Barnes Park (2902 N 32nd Street), Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Manatee County

Bradenton sandbags

Public Works Annex, Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents are instructed to use 9th St. W. to enter the area behind the Annex, located at 1411 9th St. W. Signage will be in place.

Sandbag distribution is limited to 10 bags per car, and a valid ID demonstrating City residency will be required. Please remember to clear your storm drains and keep those sandbags on hand through the end of hurricane season.

Pasco County

Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey, FL (Open 24/7)

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio, FL (Open 24/7)

Additional locations will be open from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Oct. 5:

Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson, FL

Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29: 6907 Dairy Rd, Zephyrhills, FL

All sandbag locations are self-serve. Residents are asked to bring a shovel and be prepared to fill their own sandbags.

Pinellas County

For unincorporated Pinellas County residents only, the following sandbag locations will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6:

John Chesnut Park, 2200 East Lake Road S., Palm Harbor

Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave, Seminole

County officials say the parks will be closed to the public during sandbag operation hours. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovel.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: