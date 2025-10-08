Sarasota art exhibition features items that are 'Shopliftable'

The Brief "Shopliftable Part 3" is being held at the 502 Gallery in Sarasota. It features 132 smaller-scale pieces. Organizers say small artwork has a large impact.



When organizers at the 502 Gallery wanted an unforgettable and catchy name for an art exhibition, they thought of "Shopliftable".

"The neat part about this exhibition is that they're all works that are small enough to steal," 502 Gallery Co-Owner & Director Tim Jaeger said.

The backstory:

When Jaegar opened the gallery, he realized that many people live in smaller homes or already have a large centerpiece of art in their homes.

"We wanted to be able to offer the artwork that's not only on the right price point, but also something that fits anywhere in your home," Jaegar said.

"Shopliftable" is also a way to expose the community to a variety of artists.

Dig deeper:

Artist Nancy Hielscher created a triptych from a series called "Yardwork".

"I like to paint still-life semi-realistic pieces that are often things we overlook. We might see them every day, but we don't see them through the eyes of an artist, and that's what I'd like to convey with these. These are all pieces of different bromeliads that are located in my garden," Hielscher said.

Multidisciplinary Artist Virginia Hoffman practices alternative printing. She has two pieces in the show, one of a bluebird and one is a collection of found skulls. They are both displayed in antique photo negative holders.

"I will express my photos in historical-printing processes," Hoffman said. "These were both made to look like historical prints."

What they're saying:

Every piece is for sale, and the exhibition features a variety of mediums. Many pieces are presented in sets.

"I think they spend more time. I think the focus in on the details of each artwork," Hielscher said. "Every artist here is so different and so talented that viewers come in and spend time studying each piece. I think that as an artist, I really appreciate that."

Both Jaeger and the pair of artists that have been featured in multiple "Shopliftable" exhibitions say smaller pieces offer a different kind of charm.

"Small artwork has a large impact," Jaeger said. "A lot of people don't realize that the Mona Lisa isn't that big at all, and so we have a lot of treasures here in that regard.

