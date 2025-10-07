'Shoe Day' an annual milestone tradition for long-time ballet program

The Brief Sullivan Partnership School students take free ballet classes once a week as part of an annual program with the Straz Center. The partnership is in its 19th year. Each fall, students receive professionally-fitted ballet shoes.



Each fall, around 50–100 Sullivan Partnership School ballet students jump for joy as they receive ballet shoes as part of an annual program with the Straz Center.

"They get to feel just like any other performer on their first day of their first ballet class," Straz Center VP of Education & Community Engagement Alice Santana said.

It's not the students' official day. Patel Conservatory Ballet Instructor Hannah Box calls the early school year sneaker ballet class.

"They finally get to have the equipment to be able to do the dance class to their full potential," Box said.

The backstory:

The Straz Center's Arts Education Partnership Program funds and develops curriculum for around 40 sites in the Tampa Bay area.

Metro Ministries was one of the first partners, coming together in 2006. The Sullivan Partnership School is on the campus of Metro Ministries. Many of the ballet students live on campus.

What they're saying:

"What we really hope for the kids to get out of taking these lessons with us is to build a new confidence and a new love of the arts. Some of these kids have never been exposed to ballet," Santana said.

READ: Photography exhibit at Mulberry Cultural Center requires thoughtful viewing

The new shoes definitely help with the process. It allows the students more movement and flexibility, which in turn improves technique.

"Everyone deserves to be able to have the equipment that fits, that works, that is theirs to keep at the end of this year-long process," Box said. "It allows them to become dancers. They step into this room, and they are not just kids. They are dancers."

The school year ends with a special performance for family and friends.

"The most fun part about 'Shoe Day' is seeing the kids' faces light up as they get to dance," Box said. "That joy and excitement is contagious, and we need more of that in the world."

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube