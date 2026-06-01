Sarasota bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle on John Ringling Causeway: Police

The Brief A 35-year-old Sarasota woman riding her bicycle was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night. The fatal collision happened in the westbound lanes of the John Ringling Causeway around 11:30 p.m. Police say an 18-year-old male was driving the vehicle and is cooperating with the ongoing traffic investigation.



A 35-year-old Sarasota woman died Saturday night after a vehicle struck her while she was riding a bicycle on the John Ringling Causeway, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of 1100 block of John Ringling Causeway, on the smaller bridges between the John Ringling Causeway Bridge and Plymouth Harbor.

Sarasota police crash investigation

What we know:

According to police, the 35-year-old woman was traveling in the westbound lanes of the John Ringling Causeway when an 18-year-old Sarasota man, driving a vehicle in the same direction, collided with her on the smaller bridges between Plymouth Harbor and the main John Ringling Causeway Bridge.

The woman died from her injuries at the scene.

Police said the driver stayed at the crash site and is cooperating with the traffic investigators.

Unanswered crash details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the driver to strike the bicyclist and the crash is under investigation.

How to help investigators

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who might have seen the crash or who has information about the timeline of events to call Officer Jason Frank at 941-263-6870.