Sarasota County boating safety: Leaders push for slow-speed zone at South Lido

The Brief Sarasota County officials are seeking state approval for a new slow-speed boating zone near Ted Sperling Park at South Lido Beach. Commissioners hope a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone will reduce reckless boating and jet ski dangers after a stricter request was turned down. The effort follows a fatal 2025 jet ski crash that killed a 19-year-old minor league baseball player.



Sarasota County leaders are pushing for new water safety restrictions near South Lido Beach following years of reckless behavior and a deadly jet ski crash.

Sarasota County boating safety

What we know:

County commissioners want to establish a slow-speed, minimum-wake boating safety zone at Ted Sperling Park at South Lido Beach. The area is a popular destination for boaters and jet ski users, but officials say reckless behavior and speeding have created serious safety hazards.

Dangers in the area peaked in 2025 when a 19-year-old minor league player with the Baltimore Orioles died in a head-on jet ski crash. Following that tragedy, the county requested a strict idle-speed, no-wake zone.

However, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rejected the request, stating the location did not meet state criteria. Commissioners now hope a less restrictive slow-speed zone will win state approval.

"It was the wild, wild, wild west out there for quite some time," said Sarasota County Commissioner Mark Smith. "It was mainly jet skis although boaters misbehaved as well, but we are just trying to make it safer at Ted Sperling Park. We have the coordination with the city and county. The city police are deputized by the sheriff’s office. The whole thing is about safety, public safety. I’m happy to see we are going to try and go forward with this and get the FWC to agree with us."

Florida water safety regulations

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced when the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will render a final decision on the revised application. It is also unknown whether state regulators will approve the proposed slow-speed zone or require further modifications.

Ted Sperling Park public hearings

What's next:

County staff members are working to submit the revised application to state wildlife officials. If the state approves the proposed safety zone, county commissioners will hold public hearings before taking final official action.