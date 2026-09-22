Woman found dead in Citrus County; suspect arrested after pursuit: CCSO

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The Brief A 62-year-old man was arrested Monday night following a pursuit that ended in a crash near West Cornflower Drive, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. Deputies named Tadd Prowant a suspect after finding a woman dead in the yard of a home near Crystal River earlier in the afternoon. A police helicopter flew Prowant to an area hospital for medical care following the crash.



A death investigation in Citrus County led to the arrest of a suspect Monday night after deputies said he fled from a traffic stop and crashed his vehicle into a tree.

Citrus County death investigation arrest

What we know:

Around 1:45 p.m. Monday, deputies received a well-being check call at a home on North Cacalia Drive near Crystal River, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and Citrus County Fire Rescue and EMS responded to the property, where they found a woman dead in the yard, CCSO said.

Investigators determined the circumstances surrounding the death were suspicious. They obtained a search warrant for the home and began searching for Tadd Prowant, 62, a person of interest who was later named a suspect in the investigation.

Investigators believe Prowant may have been the last person to see the victim alive.

The sheriff's office said investigators believe the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community.

Suspect arrested after pursuit

Dig deeper:

Around 9 p.m., a CCSO K-9 deputy spotted a vehicle associated with Prowant in the North Weeki Wachee area.

The deputy tried to make a traffic stop along Dunnellon Road, but the driver fled west toward U.S. 19, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle eventually crashed into a tree near West Cornflower Drive.

The driver was identified as Prowant, who was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Prowant was flown by helicopter to a hospital in the area for treatment. He faces charges related to the pursuit.

Victim identity and cause of death

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the woman's death remain under investigation.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity or provided additional details about the cause of death.