Sarasota County business raided, 2 arrested after 66 slot machines seized in illegal gambling operation: SCSO

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The Brief The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Gaming Control Commission shut down an illegal gambling operation, seizing 66 slot machines and cash after a months-long investigation, according to SCSO. Two suspects, Mohamed Belyaqout, 52, and Mabielka Cumbrera, 45, were arrested on consecutive days and charged with operating a gambling house and possessing slot machines. Deputies say the business had previously been warned with a cease-and-desist order, and efforts to crack down on illegal gambling will continue.



The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Gaming Control Commission cracked down on an illegal gambling operation last week, arresting two people and seizing 66 slot machines from a local business, according to SCSO.

The backstory:

During a monthslong investigation, deputies searched the Spin 24/7 business located at 5709 S. Beneva Rd., recovering 66 slot machines and cash. Deputies had previously issued a cease-and-desist order to the business in April 2025, SCSO said.

Deputies say Mohamed Belyaqout, 52, was arrested at the illegal business on March 26. Mabielka Cumbrera, 45, was arrested the next day at her Sarasota home.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (Left to right: Mohamed Belyaqout, Mabielka C. Cumbrera)

Both Belyaqout and Cumbrera were booked into the Sarasota County Correctional Facility on charges of keeping and maintaining a gambling house and possession of slot machines.

What they're saying:

"We will continue our partnership with FGCC holding these illegal gambling establishments accountable and shutting them down," Sheriff Hoffman said.