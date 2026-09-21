Florida Attorney General accuses teacher of calling student 'misogynist'

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The Brief The Florida Attorney General wrote a letter to Sarasota County Schools, detailing allegations against one of its teachers. A Pine View School history teacher is accused of calling a student a "misogynist" and singling him out for his conservative views. The district has until October 1 to respond to the letter on actions they have or plan to take.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a letter to Sarasota Schools, accusing a Pine View School teacher of calling an eighth grader a "misogynist."

Uthmeier letter on Sarasota teacher

What we know:

Uthmeier posted the letter on social media, saying the letter was sent to Sarasota Schools' Superintendent Terry Connor as well as the school board. It accuses a Pine View history teacher of singling out an eighth grade student for his conservative views multiple times.

According to the letter, the teacher routinely brings up political topics in her classroom. It says the student told the teacher that his parents "expressly forbid" him to take part in the political discussions in class.

However, Uthmeier said the teacher had ignored the parents and continued to have these discussions and included the student as the "conservative perspective in the classroom," even labeling the student a "misogynist."

The letter also said the teacher openly questioned the "suitability and influence" of the student's father.

Pine View teacher allegations

Dig deeper:

The letter does say that there have been multiple HR investigations involving the teacher that were initiated by parents.

Uthmeier said in the letter that the Pine View teacher, if true, violated Florida law, School Board policy, and basic ethical principles for educators.

Florida's attorney general went on to say that if the allegations against the teacher are true, she should be dismissed from her position with the school district and her educator certificate should be revoked.

Sarasota County Schools

What we don't know:

FOX 13 has reached out to Sarasota County Schools for comment on the letter, and we're waiting to hear back.

Deadline for response

What's next:

He gave the superintendent and school board for Sarasota County until October 1 to update his office on the actions the district has taken or will take to address the allegations.