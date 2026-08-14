Sarasota County primary: Candidates warn voters of fake campaign guides

The Brief Candidates call for an investigation into out-of-state groups over misleading campaign materials ahead of the primary election. Officials allege Wyoming-based organizations are distributing fabricated voter guides and AI-generated misinformation to influence local voters. A local resident has filed an IRS complaint against the entities for targeting candidates over their development voting records.



Sarasota County commissioners and local candidates are demanding an investigation into out-of-state organizations they claim are using artificial intelligence and fabricated voter guides to deceive voters ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

Sarasota election investigation

What we know:

Sarasota County Commissioners Joe Neunder and Mark Smith held a press conference with fellow candidates to expose outside interference in their re-election campaigns. They pointed to two Wyoming-based entities, US Polling Research LLC and Local Government Accountability, as the source of misleading campaign literature and fake voter guides.

Smith warned voters to scrutinize incoming political literature, noting that while AI represents the future, it is actively being weaponized to distort facts in local races.

"Please don’t believe what you are reading from these websites, it’s fabricated. It’s AI. It maybe the future of our world, but this is definitely now for political campaigns, and we’ve got to really wise up," said Commissioner Smith.

Neunder added that outside players are trying to weigh in and convince local voters to buy into disproven claims.

"We have outside players trying to weigh in and convince Sarasota voters to buy into what have been described as disinformation and dis-accurate information."

Additionally, Siesta Key resident Lourdes Ramirez filed an official IRS complaint regarding the actions of both organizations.

Out-of-state campaign influence

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed who is financially backing the two Wyoming-based groups operating within the county. It remains unclear if federal or state authorities will officially open a formal criminal investigation into the campaign tactics.

Development voting records

The backstory:

Both commissioners believe their voting records on local development projects prompted the targeted campaign attacks, after rejecting specific development plans.