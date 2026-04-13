Sarasota County Schools launches mandatory heart screenings for first-time student-athletes

The Brief Electrocardiograms will be required for all first-time student-athletes across the state of Florida. Legislatures passed the Second Chance Act to identify previously undetected heart conditions that can place youth athletes at risk during physical activity. Partnering with "Who We Play For," the electrocardiograms are being offered for $20 per student, with support for families with financial hardship.



On the basketball court, every second counts. For Jeremiyah Shepeard, those seconds nearly ran out last year when he collapsed during a game in Tennessee.

Courtesy: Shyree Shepeard

"We know the numbers say that one in 300 kids in this country have an undetected, undiagnosed heart condition," Chris Parenteau, the supervisor of government affairs of Sarasota County Schools, said. "Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death for student-athletes. This is something that can and will save lives."

Sarasota County Schools has partnered with "Who We Play For" to bring $20 electrocardiograms (ECGs/EKGs) to student-athletes.

The backstory:

The initiative comes in response to the Second Chance Act, a state law signed last year that goes into effect for the upcoming school year. The law requires all first-time student-athletes to receive an ECG.

Courtesy: Who We Play For

"It gives you that peace of mind knowing if I’m a cross country coach and my runners are out on an 8-mile run, and they’re off campus, that they have already had this testing, and they don’t have to worry and have that stress on them if their athletes weren’t healthy enough," Tony Miller the district athletic director for Sarasota County Schools, said.

Why you should care:

Legislatures passed the Second Chance Act to identify previously undetected heart conditions that can place youth athletes at risk during physical activity.

"It is such a great opportunity to identify these heart abnormalities before kids are out on the playing field," Rep. Fiona McFarland said.

McFarland said similar bills had been considered in the past, but it was once cost-prohibited for families and school districts.

"As time went on and technology advanced, providers were able to get the cost down to $20 or $30," McFarland said. "Once that happened, I knew we had an opportunity to make this a requirement for students who want to play sports in high school."

The screenings can help prevent a tragedy that can be detected and treated.

"This is something that can and will save lives," Parenteau said.

What's next:

A screening is being held on Monday night at Booker High School from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, a screening will be held at North Port High School from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Additional screening events will be held at other high schools in the upcoming weeks.

The screenings cost $20 and financial assistance is available for families who cannot afford the fee.