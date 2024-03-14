Sarasota County's 211 community helpline could fade out by the end of the month

At the Women's Resource Center in Sarasota, the phone often rings off the hook.

"We get hundreds of calls a week for people looking for help,' said Ashley Brown, the president and CEO of the Women's Resource Center. "They’re living in their car, they’re getting ready to be evicted. Their rent has gone up."

She said when they can’t help, callers are referred to 211, which is a partnership with the United Way Suncoast and Sarasota County.

READ: North Port Police Department running out of space due to fast-growing community

"When you put all the factors, inflation, people are stretched and stressed and being able to have a place to connect and understand that there could be help for you is a huge relief. And then making it easier to access that help is just a wonderful support in our community for people who are struggling," said Brown.

The 211 community helpline acts as a hub with the most up-to-date information on organizations that can help and where resources are readily available.

"We’ve had this partnership for more than 40 years. This is a critical service infrastructure for residents of Sarasota county," said Jessica Muroff, the CEO of United Way Suncoast.

Last year more than 11,000 calls were answered and thousands more were connected by chats, texts and emails. Operators made 18,000 referrals, but its future is in doubt.

VIDEO: Sharks feast on whale that died after stranding itself off the coast of Venice

Last September, Sarasota County commissioners voted to nix the $109,000 budget for the 211 helpline.

"Sarasota County encourages our community members to use our 311 app or call 311 for assistance with county services," Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis told FOX 13 in a statement. "This was true before the discontinuation of 211 services and remains the case afterward. It is essential to understand that 311 is dedicated to Sarasota County services and not to be utilized as a referral agency."

Muroff worries there will be consequences.

"Having a single number that they can call to efficiently and efficiently connect them to the right person is important, so people don’t fall through the cracks and become a bigger issue," she said.

Funding for the line is in place until March 31, but without commissioners reconsidering, the line will go dead.

"Without that efficient and effective way for them to get resources, I’m deeply concerned," said Muroff.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: