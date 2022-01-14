Sarasota deputies arrest 1, still searching for 1 in fatal Ackerman Park shooting

article

Kalvion Turner, 20, has been arrested in connection to a Dec. 29 shooting at Ackerman Park that left an 18-year-old dead, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say, Turner, who had been previously named as one of two suspects in the fatal shooting, voluntarily turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. at the park located at 400 Apex Road in Sarasota.

Witnesses told deputies that about 40 to 50 people were gathered in the park when several shots were fired from the back seat of a vehicle in the parking lot.

Bystanders saw the victim on the ground with a single gunshot wound to his back and drove him away from the scene to another parking lot nearby where paramedics met them and pronounced the 18-year-old dead.

Detectives say they learned the suspect’s vehicle was a gold Hyundai and they believed Turner and Nyquan Priester, 20, were in the backseat.

Deputies are still searching for Priester who is wanted for second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of any person.

Turner has been charged with a single count of principal to second-degree murder with a firearm.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

