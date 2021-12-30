18-year-old killed in shooting during party at Sarasota park

Deputies are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed during a party at a Sarasota park.

Sarasota County deputies said it occurred around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at Ackerman Park, which is located at 400 Apex Road. They said it appears a group of up to 50 people were there when several gunshots were fired.

"From everything we’ve been told so far, it was just a gathering of a group of friends, people are in their own little groups hanging out, having a good time and this incident happened out of nowhere," said Lt. Jason Mruczek.

Signs of a party remained at Ackerman Park on Thursday morning. Deputies say the group was having fun, but the mood changed when an argument broke out.

According to deputies, the dispute was about a prior incident. As a group of people took off in a car, shots rang out.

"Someone shot from the vehicle several rounds. One round went into the crowd and struck an 18-year-old male victim," Mruczek said.

That young man's friends tried to get him help, and several 911 calls were placed. His friends drove to meet an ambulance, but by the time they stopped, it was too late.

Mruczek said the teenager was an "unintended" victim, not the person involved in the altercation.

Deputies have located the vehicle involved in the shooting. They're now working to figure out who pulled the trigger.

"We spoke with several witnesses and they have been cooperative. We are just building information to find the person that did this," Mruczek said.

The sheriff's office is asking for help in doing so, as a family remains at a loss – heartbroken and trying to piece together why this happened.

"Anyone with information they can give would be appreciated to help give justice to the family," said Lt.Mruczek.

If you know anything about the shooting, you're urged to call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-4900.