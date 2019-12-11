Sarasota police investigate diver death

article

Sarasota police are investigating the death of a experienced scuba diver.

According to police, Hieu Chi Trinh, 56, was diving for stone crab on Tuesday, but didn't return home.

Officers say his family became concerned and called police shortly before 7 a.m. on Wednesday after he missed work.

The Long Boat Key Police Department and the Sarasota Police Department had three boats looking for Trinh and recovered his body on Wednesday.

They say he had 30 years of diving experience.