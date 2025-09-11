Seasoned Sarasota officers recall protecting the president on September 11, 2001 as rookies

The Brief Twenty-four years ago on September 11, 2001, Sarasota police worked with federal, state and local agencies to escort President Bush' motorcade. President Bush was in Sarasota on September 11 to celebrate the achievements in reading scores at Emma E Booker Elementary School. Officers recount the moments they evacuated President Bush from Emma E Booker to Air Force One.



Twenty-four years ago, on September 11, 2001, President George W. Bush was at Emma E Booker Elementary School in Sarasota to celebrate reading scores and Sarasota police will never forget evacuating the president from the school to Air Force One after learning of the terror attacks.

The backstory:

At the Sarasota Police Department, Detective Maria Llovio and Captain Demetri Konstantopoulos have witnessed the good and bad throughout their careers. Twenty-four years ago, they were in the Street Crimes Unit.

"It's a unit of six officers and one sergeant," Detective Llovio explained.

On September 11, 2001, they had one mission. They were to help guide President George W. Bush from Longboat Key to Emma E. Booker Elementary School.

"There’s a lot of things in this job that we get to do, but we were early on in our careers, and I remember thinking God, this is such a special experience for us," said Detective Llovio.

They were one of many agencies involved, including the Secret Service, FHP and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office assisted as well.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department.

"We were at the beginning of the motorcade of the escort that day. After our responsibility was over, our unit stood by in the Bird Key area. We thought our day was over at that point," said Captain Konstantopoulos.

The first plane had already hit the North tower of the World Trade Center.

As President Bush met with students to celebrate their reading test scores improving, the President received news of a second plane hitting the second tower. He was told America is under attack.

"Moments later this crack on the radio. The police radio just exploded with activity. It was known the president was being evacuated to Emma Booker to Air Force One, which was awaiting at Sarasota International Airport," recalled Captain Konstantopoulos.

Their unit sped toward Emma E. Booker and began blocking off roads while guiding the President's motorcade.

"We were all in separate vehicles. Sped up to assist the best way which we could, which was finding roads to block. Leapfrogging intersections from Emma Booker all the way to the airport," said Captain Konstantopoulos.

"On top of that, you had to be vigilant because you didn’t know where the attack is coming from. The president is here in our community. We were concerned about snipers; we were concerned about other attacks on him," Detective Llovio said.

The unit arrived within minutes at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

'We were able to see him exit his vehicle and safely run up those steps to the plane. Which that in of itself, was a moment where you just freeze in time," said Detective Llovio.

Twenty-four years later a plaque now stands feet away from the spot where Air Force One made a near vertical takeoff, to avoid any potential threats.

"I don’t think anyone really understood the capabilities of Air Force One, that almost without taxing the nose of the plane went up in the air and shot off like a rocket," said Captain Konstantopoulos.

What they're saying:

For Detective Llovio and Captain Konstantopoulos, the day was filled with overwhelming emotion.

"Understanding one tower was hit and then a second tower was hit. Then watching both of those towers come down is a memory forever burned in our psyches," said Captain Konstantopoulos.

The coming days were filled with the unknown, but a sense of unity was also felt.

"Everyone came together. There was no division. We are all Americans. We felt that on the streets," said Captain Konstantopoulos.

It's a day they will never forget.

"I am very cognizant of the number 9/11. There is something I see it. Like on the clock every time, a week doesn’t go by, sometimes daily, I recognize it that it’s 9/11," said Detective Llovio.

It’s a date they hope current and future generations will continue to remember.

"I don't think anyone should forget. Life is very fragile," said Detective Llovio.