USF program trains students for national security careers 24 years after Sept. 11 attacks

The Brief USF’s Security Training Collaborative offers a 16-week internship preparing students for careers in national and cybersecurity. Created in 2020, the program connects students with defense contractors, intelligence agencies and real-world projects. So far, graduates have gone on to roles in the FBI, CIA, Department of State and military intelligence.



Thursday marks the 24th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, a day that reshaped how the U.S. approaches national security.

At the University of South Florida, a unique internship program is making sure the next generation is prepared to carry that responsibility forward. The Security Training Collaborative, launched in 2020, gives students across all three USF campuses hands-on experience in cybersecurity and national security fields.

The 16-week internship connects 12 to 15 participants at a time with defense contractors like Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed, while offering opportunities to earn security clearances.

The backstory:

Luke Bencie, a former CIA technical operations officer, helped create the program after moving to the Tampa Bay area. With MacDill Air Force Base, home to U.S. Central Command and Special Operations Command right in USF’s backyard, he saw untapped opportunities for students.

"Pre-9/11, there were maybe half a dozen, maybe a dozen schools that had an actual national security program," Bencie explained. "The whole industry of security has significantly been upended, changed."

What they're saying:

Every week, the program brings in guest speakers ranging from generals to FBI and CIA agents. Students also take on real-world projects, such as advising clients on Middle East oil infrastructure security and researching logistics tied to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"If they want real hands-on, roll up their sleeves, get dirty, this is kind of the place to do it," Bencie said.

What's next:

Since its start, the program has graduated around 60 students, many of whom have gone on to jobs with federal agencies or in military intelligence. Bencie calls it a "pipeline to D.C." – one that he hopes will continue to expand as demand for cybersecurity and national security experts grows.